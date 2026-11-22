Gold extends losses for a second week, with prices down by a total of Dh64 per gram over the two-week period

Gold and jewellery traders said prices had reached their lowest levels since the beginning of the year and recorded their biggest weekly decline in more than a year. They said the drop had boosted demand for both bullion and gold jewellery, as buyers sought to take advantage of current price levels amid expectations that the precious metal would rise again. Picture used for illustrative purpose.