UAE expands e-commerce platform responsibility for third-party goods and services
New amendments broaden consumer protection for purchases made through online platforms and other modern technological means
By Amal Al-Minshawi2 min read
Share
Under UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 166 of 2026, a supplier is responsible for goods or services offered or sold by a third party through its electronic platform or other modern technological means, without prejudice to the general rules of liability under applicable legislation. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: