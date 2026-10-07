From India to Dubai: How a promise to his mother shaped Tauseef Khan’s Dugasta property success

From India to Dubai: How a promise to his mother shaped Taus...

Dubai-it

Dugasta Properties’ founder on honouring his mother, overcoming setbacks, and building a lasting legacy

UAE journey: “From the moment I arrived, something about the UAE felt different. I felt a sense of safety, peace and warmth,” says Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties.

Dubai: Humble beginnings, AED 18,000 in savings, and an unwavering hunger to succeed. Years later, Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties, has built a successful enterprise. Yet he insists that his journey did not begin with a business plan.

It began with a promise.

Raised in a modest family in India, Khan grew up watching his father, who ran a garage service in Kuwait, work tirelessly despite having little formal education. The family’s resources were limited, but the lessons learned at home shaped everything that followed.

“We grew up with very simple resources,” Khan recalls. “What I did have was a strong hunger to succeed, the blessings of my parents, and my faith.”

His parents, particularly his mother, instilled values that continue to guide him today: humility, honesty, respect for others, and a belief that success comes through action rather than wishful thinking.

Early years: Tauseef Khan in his younger days. “We grew up with very simple resources. What I did have was a strong hunger to succeed, the blessings of my parents, and my faith,” says Khan.

“I learned that success comes from taking action and working for what you want, rather than simply dreaming about it,” he says.

The promise that changed everything

One childhood memory stayed with Khan throughout his life.

As a young boy, he watched a film about a builder who constructed a tower and named it after his mother. The story resonated deeply because of the love and gratitude he felt for his own mother.

“I made a promise to myself that one day I would build a building and put my mother’s name, Haseen, on it,” he says.

Decades later, that promise became reality.

“Today, we have built six Al Haseen buildings in her honour, making that childhood promise a reality and creating a legacy for her.”

For Khan, entering the real estate sector was never a purely commercial ambition; it was rooted in a desire to honour the sacrifices his mother had made for her family.

A stopover that became home

Khan’s move to the UAE was never carefully planned.

Arriving in the early 1990s as a young civil engineer, he was originally travelling to Kuwait to join his father. A stop in Sharjah to visit his sister changed the course of his life.

“From the moment I arrived, something about the UAE felt different,” he says. “I felt a sense of safety, peace, and warmth.”

What was intended as a brief stop soon became a life-changing decision.

Family first: Tauseef Khan with his children during an earlier family moment.

“I found myself thinking that perhaps this was where I was meant to build my future.”

As Dubai developed, Khan began to see opportunities that went far beyond the stability of a monthly salary.

“I could see Dubai growing and changing around me, and I wanted to be part of that journey.”

Over time, the UAE became much more than a place where he worked.

“It became home, and the place where I built my company, my family, and my life.”

Working more than 20 hours a day

Before becoming a property developer, Khan spent years working as a civil engineer.

His early career was defined by long hours and relentless determination. He held a daytime engineering job while also working night shifts, taking on subcontracting and outsourcing opportunities whenever possible.

“I worked more than 20 hours a day, often doing double shifts with very little time for myself,” he says.

Those years gave him exposure to every stage of the construction process and a practical understanding of how projects are managed.

A significant turning point came when he managed to save his first AED 18,000.

“It showed me that I could create opportunities beyond the security of a fixed salary if I was willing to take responsibility and put in the effort.”

The experience provided the confidence, knowledge, and financial foundation needed to take his first steps into entrepreneurship.

A crisis that reshaped his thinking

Like many entrepreneurs, Khan faced setbacks.

The most challenging period of his career came during the 2008 global financial crisis.

“The most difficult period of my business journey came during the 2008 global financial crisis, when I lost a huge amount of money overnight,” he says.

His portfolio included hotel apartments, factories, and other investments that were heavily affected by the downturn.

“There were many sleepless nights and a huge amount of financial pressure.”

Rather than walking away, he decided to confront the situation head-on.

“I made a decision that I would face every responsibility and repay what I owed.”

The experience fundamentally changed how he viewed business and investment.

“It taught me to be more careful, responsible, and conscious of the risks that families take when they invest their savings.”

That period later influenced the development of Dugasta’s Vision 10 on 10 policy, designed to provide buyers with greater confidence and security when purchasing property.

Building trust one conversation at a time

Khan attributes much of his success to trust.

“I built my credibility by being honest, keeping my word, and treating every client with the same care and respect I would want for my own family,” he says.

He recalls one client from India whose appointment had been delayed because of unexpected official meetings.

Rather than asking someone else to meet her, Khan insisted on doing so personally.

“I apologised, sat with her for two hours, and listened to her story, her concerns, and what she was looking for.”

The meeting left a lasting impression.

“That conversation created a genuine connection and, over time, she became a major investor in our properties.”

For Khan, relationships matter more than transactions.

“People are not simply investing in a property; they are placing their trust in the person behind it.”

Leadership through responsibility

As Dugasta Properties expanded, Khan says he made a conscious effort to preserve the values that shaped its foundations.

“I have always considered my team part of my family, and I feel responsible for their well-being and future.”

Although he gradually delegated responsibilities and empowered his leadership team, his approach to people remained unchanged.

“A leader should be willing to lead from the front, listen with empathy, and do what is right even when it is not the easiest business decision.”

That belief was tested during difficult market periods, when he chose to reduce his own margins to protect his workforce.

For Khan, loyalty and genuine care for people remain essential ingredients for long-term success.

Looking ahead: Dubai’s growth

Khan believes Dubai’s property market still has significant room for growth, particularly as buyers increasingly focus on quality of life and long-term security.

“Buyers want homes that offer space, quality, good connectivity, and a sense of long-term security.”

He expects sustainability, smart-home technology, and the efficient use of resources to become increasingly important in the years ahead.

For Dugasta Properties, the vision is straightforward.

“My long-term vision is to build Dugasta Properties into a name that families can trust and feel proud to be associated with.”

Tauseef Khan with his children, Azaan Khan and Eifaad Khan.

The company is working towards expanding its project pipeline to AED 2.5 billion by 2027, with developments planned across Dubai South, Liwan, Warsan, and Dubai Industrial City.

Yet when asked about the legacy he hopes to leave behind, Khan’s answer returns to the values he learned as a child.

“I hope the legacy I leave behind is one of trust, family values, and care for people.”

His personal philosophy remains unchanged: “If I benefit from something, I want you to benefit from it as well.”

For the boy who once dreamed of placing his mother’s name on a building, the greatest achievement may not be the towers themselves, but the values that helped build them.