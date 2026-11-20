One day to go: Book Your WeWalk tickets for family fun and a chance to win a Jetour dashing tomorrow
WeWalk returns to Dubai Science Park this Saturday, 21 November, with entertainment, games, sports, competitions and surprises, while all ticket sales support children with diabetes through Dubai Charity Association.Emirates247
2 min read
Share
Every ticket purchased enters the holder into the draw to win a Jetour Dashing.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size:
1 / 5
With entertainment, activities, competitions and the Jetour Dashing draw all part of the occasion, WeWalk offers plenty of reasons to get everyone together.