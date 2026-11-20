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UAE to host second MENA-ARIN General Meeting in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

The meeting takes place during the UAE’s presidency of MENA-ARIN and reflects the country’s support for regional and international cooperation to recover criminal proceeds and prevent offenders from benefiting from them

Emirates247

Published: 20 November 2026, 11:50 (UAE) 1 min read Share