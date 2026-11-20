UAE to host second MENA-ARIN General Meeting in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
The meeting takes place during the UAE’s presidency of MENA-ARIN and reflects the country’s support for regional and international cooperation to recover criminal proceeds and prevent offenders from benefiting from themEmirates247
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Through its national contact points, MENA-ARIN enables asset recovery practitioners in member states to contact their counterparts directly and share information that can help them trace and locate assets.
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