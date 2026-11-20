How economic news shapes financial markets: A practical guide for traders
Economic news provides insights into the state of the economy and potential central bank actions. Key releases include inflation (CPI), employment data, and interest rate decisions.Paid Advertisment
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Traders can potentially take advantage of price movements through the JustMarkets platform, which provides access to more than 260 instruments across seven CFD asset classes.
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