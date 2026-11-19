Look: Emirates' new First Class lounge offers first glimpse of AED 400 million transformation
New Concourse B lounge opens as Emirates begins a two-year programme to transform its flagship lounge experience at Dubai International AirportEmirates247
7 min read
Share
Open to customers from 18 November, the new lounge will welcome First Class customers on a temporary basis for one year before being transformed into a next-generation Business Class Lounge.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size:
1 / 12