The planned two-year investment will support the expansion of autonomous vehicle services and operational infrastructure across key residential and commercial districts

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was briefed on Uber’s plans to invest approximately AED184 million ($50 million) over the next two years to accelerate the expansion of autonomous mobility services in Dubai and strengthen the infrastructure and operational ecosystem supporting their deployment.