Nakheel unveils first villas and townhouses at Palm Springs
First residential phase introduces Rancho villas and Aliso townhouses within the 3.8 million sq m developmentWAM
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The first phase follows the announcement of the 3.8 million sq m masterplan beside Palm Jebel Ali. Planned for almost 50,000 residents across 15 neighbourhoods, the community will bring together homes, schools, healthcare facilities, parks and leisure amenities.
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