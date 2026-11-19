Home Business Anthropic raises record $81 billion in IPO at $1.5 trillion valuation

Anthropic raises record $81 billion in IPO at $1.5 trillion valuation

Anthropic, the first major frontier AI model developer to go public, priced its shares at $83 apiece, above its initial range of $70 to $78, in a sign of strong demand for the shares from investors.

Reuters

Published: 19 November 2026, 09:30 (UAE) Updated: 19 November 2026, 10:05 (UAE) 5 min read Share