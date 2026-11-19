Anthropic raises record $81 billion in IPO at $1.5 trillion valuation
Anthropic, the first major frontier AI model developer to go public, priced its shares at $83 apiece, above its initial range of $70 to $78, in a sign of strong demand for the shares from investors.Reuters
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Anthropic's growth has been driven by surging demand for its Claude models, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent that has gained popularity among software developers. (Reuters)
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