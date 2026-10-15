Gargash Prime, JINGDONG Property sign JV to build 2.5m sq ft Dubai logistics hub
Partnership announced on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – China brings together Gargash Prime and JINGDONG Property to develop a major regional distribution and fulfilment hubEmirates247
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The partnership supports the UAE’s ambition to reinforce its position as a global trade and logistics hub and aligns with the broader objectives of economic diversification and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.
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