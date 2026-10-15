Home Business Gargash Prime, JINGDONG Property sign JV to build 2.5m sq ft Dubai logistics hub

Gargash Prime, JINGDONG Property sign JV to build 2.5m sq ft Dubai logistics hub

Partnership announced on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – China brings together Gargash Prime and JINGDONG Property to develop a major regional distribution and fulfilment hub

Emirates247

Published: 15 October 2026, 11:26 (UAE) Updated: 15 October 2026, 11:38 (UAE) 3 min read Share