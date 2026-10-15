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    Gargash Prime, JINGDONG Property sign JV to build 2.5m sq ft Dubai logistics hub

    Partnership announced on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – China brings together Gargash Prime and JINGDONG Property to develop a major regional distribution and fulfilment hub

    Emirates247Emirates247
    3 min read
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    The partnership supports the UAE’s ambition to reinforce its position as a global trade and logistics hub and aligns with the broader objectives of economic diversification and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

    The partnership supports the UAE’s ambition to reinforce its position as a global trade and logistics hub and aligns with the broader objectives of economic diversification and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

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