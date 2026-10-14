Gold holds steady near $4,160 as markets await US inflation data
Investors are closely monitoring upcoming US economic data for clues on inflation and the future direction of interest rates
By Agencies2 min read
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Spot gold was steady at $4,159.45 an ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1% to $4,182.60 an ounce. The precious metal’s stability comes despite higher global oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
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