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IMF chief urges US and other wealthy nations to rein in debt to ease global economic pressure

Kristalina Georgieva warned that rising debt and fiscal imbalances in advanced economies are placing increasing strain on low-income countries and the global financial system

Associated Press

Published: 14 October 2026, 13:43 (UAE) Updated: 14 October 2026, 14:02 (UAE) 3 min read Share