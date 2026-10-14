IMF chief urges US and other wealthy nations to rein in debt to ease global economic pressure
Kristalina Georgieva warned that rising debt and fiscal imbalances in advanced economies are placing increasing strain on low-income countries and the global financial systemAssociated Press
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International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at Building Resilience in a Fragmented World forum during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. AP
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