UAE ranks first globally for workplace trust in 2026: 88% employee confidence, lowest transformation stress

Business

The Edelman Trust Barometer 2026 survey of 10,000 employees across 10 markets puts UAE and India joint top, with Japan last at 53% and Germany, UK and Canada represented

The report, which surveyed more than 10,000 employees across 10 major global markets, indicated that the UAE is at the forefront of countries successfully and efficiently managing institutional transformations and artificial intelligence applications. File photograph

Dubai: The UAE has cemented its position as one of the world’s most stable and trustworthy professional and institutional environments, recording the highest level of trust in employers and institutions globally at 88%, significantly exceeding the global average of 74% and leading Western countries and major global markets, according to the findings of the Trust in the Workplace report issued by the Edelman Trust Barometer 2026.

The report, which surveyed more than 10,000 employees across 10 major global markets, indicated that the UAE is at the forefront of countries successfully and efficiently managing institutional transformations and artificial intelligence applications. Employees in the country are experiencing the positive effects of restructuring and institutional development, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a model for flexible work environments and institutional innovation.

While the world witnessed a decline in employer and institutional trust for two consecutive years, reaching its lowest levels in markets such as Japan (53%), Germany (71%), the UK (73%), and the US (78%), the UAE continued its strong performance and steady growth, topping all other countries surveyed and tying with India (88%). The UAE's exceptional performance is attributed to the strategic visions of the government and private sector, which focus on developing human capital and providing a fair work environment that ensures professionals and specialists have opportunities for growth and career development, and provides them with job security amidst global challenges, economies, and rapid changes.

The report revealed that 92% of employees in the UAE experienced at least one major organisational transformation in the past 12 months, compared to a global average of 76%. These transformations included the integration of artificial intelligence (53%), strategic and organisational changes (47%), and corporate cultural shifts (45%).

Despite the high pace of technological transformation and development in the country, the UAE ranked among the most successful countries globally in implementing this institutional transformation on both a human and professional level. The percentage of negative employee experiences of institutional transformation in the UAE is only 12%, compared to countries like Germany (25%), Canada (23%), and Japan (18%).

The report highlighted that leaders and CEOs who embrace openness, transparency, and two-way communication succeed in fostering employee loyalty, increasing productivity, and strengthening their sense of belonging. In the UAE, employees demonstrated a highly positive response to innovation-driven and AI-based transformations when accompanied by ongoing support and professional development.

Four key trends were identified.

The Edelman 2026 report highlighted four key trends and drivers for building sustainable trust in the workplace, with the UAE serving as a practical model: stability and a positive trajectory, achieved by maintaining high trust in employers and institutions through the adoption of comprehensive human resource strategies; managing transformation as an opportunity, where artificial intelligence and structural change have been transformed into opportunities for growth and skills development rather than a threat; direct and transparent communication, with leaders relying on open and continuous dialogue with the team to address doubts and reduce professional concerns; and empowering human resources by giving employees flexibility and space to adapt to modern technological changes and supporting the growth of their personal and future skills.

The top ten countries based on employee trust in their employers and organisations are: