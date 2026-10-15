Dubai Health Board reviews progress on Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital and new Diabetes Center

Meeting chaired by Ahmed bin Saeed and attended by Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews key healthcare projects, with new Diabetes Center set to open in early 2027

In a meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, and attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board, the Dubai Health Board of Directors convened to review the latest developments on two landmark projects, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital and the new Diabetes Center, and discuss future initiatives.