Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses agreement to launch Dubai Precision Medicine Centre
Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai Health initiative will focus on personalised treatments, research and innovation, including in rare diseases and cancerEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Dubai Health to establish the Dubai Precision Medicine Centre.
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