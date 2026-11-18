Health

The study found that slow waves of electrical activity during deep non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) sleep drive the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, which helps flush waste from the brain.

Researchers found that blood flow increased less in older adults than in younger participants during breath-holding. (Representational image: Dmitry Ganin/Unsplash)

NEW YORK: The brain’s ability to clear waste during deep sleep declines with age, a new study suggests, with researchers seeking to determine whether the decline is linked to an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

The study, published in the New York-based journal Nature Aging, found that slow waves of electrical activity during deep non-rapid eye movement (non-REM) sleep drive the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, which helps flush waste from the brain.

The study involved two groups of volunteers aged 18 to 39 and 60 to 84. In younger adults, slow brain waves became stronger, and waves of cerebrospinal fluid grew larger during deep sleep, while this response was weaker in some older adults.

To investigate the decline, researchers measured blood flow to the brain as participants performed tasks that stimulated brain activity and held their breath. Breath-holding raises carbon dioxide levels in the blood, increasing blood flow to the brain.

Researchers found that blood flow increased less in older adults than in younger participants during breath-holding. Their analysis showed that this smaller increase, together with a weaker blood flow response to brain activity, accounted for much of the decline in cerebrospinal fluid flow. Other age-related factors may also play a role.