Home Health Bayer wins US FDA approval for Sunharbo to reduce repeat strokes

Bayer wins US FDA approval for Sunharbo to reduce repeat strokes

Sunharbo is approved ‌as a once-daily treatment to prevent another stroke in patients whose previous stroke was not caused by a clot from the heart.

Reuters

Published: 11 November 2026, 09:29 (UAE) Updated: 11 November 2026, 09:40 (UAE) 2 min read Share