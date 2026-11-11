Bayer wins US FDA approval for Sunharbo to reduce repeat strokes
Sunharbo is approved as a once-daily treatment to prevent another stroke in patients whose previous stroke was not caused by a clot from the heart.Reuters
2 min read
Share
The drug, which has the chemical name asundexian and will be sold under the brand name Sunharbo, is the first approved treatment designed to prevent harmful blood clots by blocking the clotting protein Factor XIa. (Representational image: Unsplash)
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: