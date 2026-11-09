Abu Dhabi healthcare shifts towards AI-powered preventive and personalised care
Wearable technology, genomics and connected health data are helping identify risks earlier, improve diagnosis and reduce pressure on hospitals
By Amr Bayoumi6 min read
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Health officials said the future of healthcare lies in integrating technology with medical expertise and connecting health data within a single system to improve diagnosis and prevention, reduce pressure on hospitals and enhance quality of life.
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