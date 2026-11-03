American University of Sharjah secures third US patent for targeted breast cancer drug-delivery method

AUS researchers combine antibody-targeted drug-carrying capsules with ultrasound to release chemotherapy at a targeted area

From left: Dr Ghaleb Husseini, AUS Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering; Dr Mohammad Al-Sayah, Professor of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at AUS; and Amal Elsadig, an AUS Master of Science in Chemical Engineering graduate.