Social media health challenges put children and teenagers at risk, doctors warn
Doctors warn that medication misuse, dangerous online challenges and unverified health trends can cause severe complications and even death
By Emad El-Din Khalil7 min read
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Doctors have warned of 10 dangerous health challenges and trends circulating on social media, some of which have evolved from videos designed to attract views and likes into practices that can threaten the lives of children, teenagers and young people. AI generated image used for illustrative purpose.
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