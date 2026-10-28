Lilly's next-gen drug outshines Ozempic on weight loss, blood sugar control in trial

    Emirates 24|7
    Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | 3:16 PM (Dubai)
    UAE Guide
    Can you work on your spouse’s visa in the UAE? Yes, but only if you have these documentsDubai Municipality opens applications for Al Ruwayyah campsite – all you need to knowIs your Dubai AI business certified? Here’s why the Dubai AI Seal matters, and how to apply for freeLost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a return permit in 30 minutes – Here’s howDubai parking fees: 3 ways to pay less, find cheaper spaces or park for freeEtihad Rail’s Al Dhaid station in Sharjah: Ticket prices, 3 bus routes, timings and free parkingAbu Dhabi Freelancer Licence guide 2026: Eligibility, documents, fees and step-by-step TAMM applicationUAE eSIM guide 2026: How to switch from a physical SIM to an eSIM for freeDubai move-out guide 2026: Checklist, legal obligations, deposit refund and what landlords can charge youDubai Rental Disputes Centre guide 2026: How to file a complaint, what it costs and what to expectUAE rain alert: DEWA shares five steps to protect your home’s electrical systemApplied for an Indian passport at a closed UAE consular centre? Here’s where to collect itUAE free parking guide 2026: Which days are free in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman?UAE Labour Law: Fired for filing a complaint against your employer? You could get up to 3 months’ salaryHow to find every Dubai sporting event this season on the DubaiNow app, and register right from your phoneDubai Etihad Rail footbridge – how to use a single QR code to travel on Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro, bus, tramDubai parking guide 2026: How much does it cost, when is it free and how can you pay?Four Indian consular service centres in UAE close from today, 12 centres where you can still applyCan you leave your job without serving notice? 4 situations where it is allowedUAE photography laws 2026: What you can and cannot film in public, and the fines for getting it wrong
    Health

    Lilly's next-gen drug outshines Ozempic on weight loss, blood sugar control in trial

    Those taking retatrutide lost an average of 44.3 pounds on the 9mg dose and 47.4 pounds on 12 mg compared with 20.9 pounds with Ozempic

    ReutersReuters
    1 min read
    Share
    Triple-G weight-loss drugs are expected to produce greater weight loss than earlier generations by combining appetite suppression, blood sugar control and increased calorie burning. (Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash)

    Triple-G weight-loss drugs are expected to produce greater weight loss than earlier generations by combining appetite suppression, blood sugar control and increased calorie burning. (Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash)

    Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
    Text Size:
    Google NewsFollow us on Google News
    Read Also

    Microsoft develops AI tool that can diagnose 'sequentially' like doctor

    How I learnt to live with gluten intolerance after years of pain and anxiety