Home Health Lilly's next-gen drug outshines Ozempic on weight loss, blood sugar control in trial

Lilly's next-gen drug outshines Ozempic on weight loss, blood sugar control in trial

Those taking retatrutide lost an average of 44.3 pounds on the 9mg dose and 47.4 pounds on 12 mg compared with 20.9 pounds with Ozempic

Reuters

Published: 28 October 2026, 14:57 (UAE) 1 min read Share