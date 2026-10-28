Lilly's next-gen drug outshines Ozempic on weight loss, blood sugar control in trial
Those taking retatrutide lost an average of 44.3 pounds on the 9mg dose and 47.4 pounds on 12 mg compared with 20.9 pounds with OzempicReuters
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Triple-G weight-loss drugs are expected to produce greater weight loss than earlier generations by combining appetite suppression, blood sugar control and increased calorie burning. (Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash)
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