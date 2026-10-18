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    Health

    Doctors warn chronic diseases are appearing before 30 as biological ageing accelerates among young adults

    Smoking, obesity, inactivity, poor diet, sleep problems and chronic stress are among 12 factors linked to accelerated ageing and earlier disease

    By Emad El-Din Khalil6 min read
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    Doctors warned of 12 factors that can accelerate ageing of the body and brain and increase the risk of chronic diseases and cognitive decline at an early age: smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, poor nutrition, sleep disturbances, chronic low-grade inflammation, oxidative stress and the accumulation of cellular damage, air pollution, daily stress, genetic factors, metabolic disorders, and social isolation and untreated depression. File picture used for illustrative purpose.

    Doctors warned of 12 factors that can accelerate ageing of the body and brain and increase the risk of chronic diseases and cognitive decline at an early age: smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, poor nutrition, sleep disturbances, chronic low-grade inflammation, oxidative stress and the accumulation of cellular damage, air pollution, daily stress, genetic factors, metabolic disorders, and social isolation and untreated depression. File picture used for illustrative purpose.

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