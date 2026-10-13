Dubai night markets are back: Free entry, food, shopping and family fun until 2am

UAE Guide

From AED 2 bargains to street food and live entertainment, here's where to enjoy Dubai's night markets as the weather cools

For food, every night market has a dedicated food court style area, where you can walk around to check out the stalls serving snacks, street food or drinks. File photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Department of Economy and Tourism

Dubai: Wondering where to go as the weather gets cooler? Even during the work week, some great places to go with family and friends are the night markets that have just started opening up across Dubai.

Most of these night markets are centrally located in popular residential areas like Karama, Deira and Al Barsha, and offer free entry, budget-friendly food and shopping options. They are particularly popular with families looking for a relaxed night after work or school.

What to expect?

From AED 2 accessories to fresh fruits for AED 5, clothes, shoes and plants and pots, Dubai’s night markets offer visitors a huge variety of shopping and eating options.

For food, every night market has a dedicated food court style area, where you can walk around to check out the stalls serving snacks, street food or drinks like halo-halo, a colourful shaved ice dessert with sweet toppings.

Shopping is another draw, with stalls selling everything from slip-on shoes, T-shirts and dresses to handbags, accessories and everyday essentials.

But these markets are also a great place for residents of the neighbourhood to just relax and enjoy the cool weather with family and friends. Most places also organise stage performances and have a gaming area, where you can play pool or table tennis with friends, with some even having a dedicated gaming section.

Night markets across Dubai

1. Al Rigga/Union Night market

There are quite a few night markets that you can visit if you are in the Al Rigga area, located along Al Rigga Road, all the way to the Union Metro station.

Location: Along Al Rigga Road

Timings: 4pm-2am

2. Al Barsha Night market

Location: Along First Al Khail Street (D86)

Timings: 4pm-2am daily

3. Al Karama Night Market

Location: Near Union Metro Station, next to Day To Day and Giftland.

Timings: 5pm-2am every day

4. Bur Dubai Night Market (to open soon)

Location: Near Sharaf DG Metro station