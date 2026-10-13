UAE Blue Content Creators Programme 2026: How to apply, who can join and what you’ll learn

UAE Guide

The National Media Authority is training 50 UAE citizens and residents aged 18-35 to create content on water and sustainability. Applications are open until October 30 ahead of the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi

Applications are open to UAE citizens and residents aged 18 to 35 from across the country who are interested in content creation, media, water, the environment or sustainability. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels

Dubai: Are you a content creator who’s also interested in contributing to improving the world around us, and supporting environmental sustainability? Then the Blue Content Creators Programme might be your calling.

Here’s everything you need to know about the programme, how to enter and what to expect.

What is the Blue Content Creators Programme?

The National Media Authority (NMA), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Youth Authority, and in collaboration with the New Media Academy, launched the Blue Content Creators Programme this week, with the aim to train 50 UAE citizens and residents to produce specialised digital content.

The primary objective of the programme is to raise awareness about water issues and highlight the UAE's efforts in sustainability, innovation and international cooperation.

The programme comes as the UAE prepares to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference with Senegal in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10.

When and where can I apply?

Applications are open from October 12 to 30, 2026.

Interested applicants can apply at newmediaacademy.jotform.com/262791327482060.

Who is eligible to apply?

Applications are open to UAE citizens and residents aged 18 to 35 from across the country who are interested in content creation, media, water, the environment or sustainability and can commit to the training programme.

According to the NMA, they will be assessed based on eligibility, skills, and motivation, with the final group selected to reflect the diversity of UAE society.

What can I expect from the programme?

The programme helps empower young people to tell stories highlighting the links between water, human health, food, energy and development, while promoting cooperation to preserve water resources for future generations.

Here are key benefits of the programme:

It equips participants with the knowledge and tools to transform specialised water-related subjects into engaging stories.

It develops a new generation of responsible content creators who can use storytelling, video, digital platforms and AI to communicate messages.

It empowers young people with resources and skills that allow them to contribute effectively to discussions on water.

It teaches digital creators how to produce educational content that can create a positive impact on communities.

Eligible participants will receive three weeks of training in November, covering water issues, storytelling, video production, digital publishing strategies and the use of AI tools in content creation.

Participants will then apply these skills to produce content related to the UN conference in December.

When will the programme take place?

The programme is set to take place from November 9 to 26, from 5pm to 9pm.

It will run for three weeks, and participants are expected to attend four days a week, from Monday to Thursday.

The programme will take place in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and will be conducted in English. Location details will be provided to applicants once they have received confirmed placement.