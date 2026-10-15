Dubai health facilities rise 7% to 5,931 in first half of 2026 as sector records continued growth

Licensed health professionals increase 6.5% to 70,566, while DHA inspection and monitoring visits rise 36.3% year on year

The report, which highlights key developments in the sector compared with the same period in 2025, reflects the continued advancement of Dubai’s healthcare system and the emirate’s growing attractiveness as a destination for health investment.