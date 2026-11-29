Abu Dhabi authority identifies key warning signs of student abuse and mistreatment
Schools and teachers urged to watch for psychological, behavioural, social and physical changes and report credible suspicions of abuse
By Amr Bayoumi2 min read
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The authority called on educational institutions and teachers to monitor students’ behaviour, pay attention to unusual changes, listen to them carefully and report cases where there is a credible suspicion of abuse. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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