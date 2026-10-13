UAE Golden Visa eligibility: Check if you qualify in minutes using the ICP’s free online tool

UAE Guide

The ICP’s ‘Check Your Eligibility’ tool walks you through a questionnaire to confirm which Golden Visa category you fall under. Here’s who qualifies, what the categories are and how to apply

You can validate your credentials via the ICP’s useful ‘Check Your Eligibility’ tool. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Wondering if you can apply for a Golden Visa? There’s a simple way to check your eligibility and be certain, before filing your application.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Golden Visa, its target categories, and how to confirm if you’re eligible for it.

What is a Golden Visa?

The Golden Visa is one of the flagship initiatives of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) that enables eligible individuals to obtain long-term residency in the UAE for a period of 10 years, with automatic renewal, without the need for a sponsor.

Learn more about it here.

Who is eligible for a Golden Visa?

According to the ICP, individuals who meet the certain categories of qualifications can apply for a Golden Visa. These include:

Investors in public investments or real estate.

Entrepreneurs, including business owners and founders.

Scientists and specialists, such as individuals in the fields of healthcare, education, research, and other highly skilled professions.

Humanitarian pioneers, including individuals working for international or regional nonprofit organisations, and individuals recognised for significant humanitarian contributions.

Outstanding students, including top-performing secondary school students, and Bachelor’s degree-, Master’s degree-, and doctoral degree-holders from accredited UAE universities.

Content creators, including social media influencers, filmmakers, photographers, writers, podcasters.

Exceptional talents, including innovators, inventors, athletes, and individuals in the fields of arts, culture, and digital technology.

How to check if you meet the eligibility criteria

If you meet a qualification mentioned above and want to confirm eligibility, or if you’re uncertain whether your professional or educational background meets the mark, you can validate your credentials via the ICP’s useful ‘Check Your Eligibility’ tool.

Follow these steps to see if you are eligible for a Golden Visa:

Access ICP’s ‘Check Your Eligibility’ tool at smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/checkEligibility.

Answer the subsequent questions, which will assess which category you fall under.

Provide additional details for certain questions. For instance, university graduates may need to disclose their GPA (grade point average), field of study and graduation year.

Complete and submit the questionnaire. Once you do, the system indicates which Golden Visa category you may be eligible for.

This initial eligibility check will then allow you to proceed with the Golden Visa application, if you qualify.