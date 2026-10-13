Abu Dhabi’s winter events calendar: Every major event from October to early 2027, and what’s new this season

UAE Guide

From the first-ever Frieze Abu Dhabi and the Guggenheim’s long-awaited opening to F1 after-parties with Imagine Dragons and The Chainsmokers, here’s the complete Abu Dhabi season guide

The opening of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on December 11 will be one of the major cultural events of 2026. File photograph

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Events Agenda has revealed its new season program, packed with more than 40 events to be held across the emirate during the last quarter of this year and until the beginning of 2027.

‘Welcome to Abu Dhabi’, the tourism identity of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, offers an integrated programme of cultural events, art exhibitions, live concerts, sports tournaments, and family entertainment experiences. It also includes a series of musical evenings performed by a host of stars, such as the Yasalam Entertainment Programme after the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, featuring Lewis Capaldi and Alex Warren, as well as evenings performed by Anima, Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour.

The season also features major international events, including the Abu Dhabi Culture Summit, the first edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi, the return of the Abu Dhabi Public Art Biennale, and the opening of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which enrich the emirate’s cultural landscape.

The Abu Dhabi Public Art Biennale will return with a new collection of works designed specifically for public display, starting in Al Ain on October 23, before opening in Abu Dhabi on November 15. The works will continue to be displayed until 2027. The Biennale transforms public spaces throughout the emirate into an open-air gallery, integrating art into the urban landscape and daily life.

The Abu Dhabi Cultural Summit will be held from December 8 to 10 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The opening of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Museum on December 11 will be one of the major cultural milestones of 2026.

The Crafts and Traditional Industries Festival will celebrate the traditional skills, industries, and cultural and community values ​​that represent the essence of Emirati heritage, and will bring together a select group of skilled craftsmen, from October 23 to November 11 at the Al Qattara site in the Al Ain region.

Nomad Abu Dhabi, the international art and design exhibition, will be held from November 18 to 22 at Terminal 1 of the old Abu Dhabi International Airport. The inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi will launch on November 19 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The Maritime Heritage Festival will return for its fifth edition to the Abu Dhabi Corniche from November 20 to 29.

From concerts by a host of regional and international stars to major sporting competitions and international events, audiences will enjoy unforgettable evenings and exciting atmospheres at the emirate’s most prominent destinations and landmarks.

The Formula 1 after-race concerts in Abu Dhabi will feature a host of international stars, including Lewis Capaldi, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers, and The Script, with Anima headlines the official after-race party on December 4, with more artists to be announced in the coming period.

The fourth edition of Saadiyat Nights will feature a series of musical evenings, held on an open-air stage on Saadiyat Island, amidst stunning coastal views, with the participation of a selection of the brightest singers and musicians from the region and the world.

Liwa International Festival returns

The Liwa International Festival transforms Al Dhafra region into a cultural and sporting destination every December. File photograph

The Liwa International Festival returns to offer an exceptional winter experience, as the desert of the Al Dhafra region, in December of each year, transforms into a destination that brings together culture, adventure, motorsports, music and family entertainment, in the vicinity of the famous Moreeb Hill, the highest sand dune in the UAE, reaching a height of 300 meters.

Previous editions featured a variety of experiences, including hot air balloon rides, cooking experiences using fresh ingredients from local farms, Monster Jam truck shows, and drift demonstrations. As part of the festival, Liwa Village hosts a program full of family entertainment and activities, along with experiences celebrating Emirati heritage.