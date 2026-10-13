The health cost of desk jobs: Why movement matters more than ever
Experts say movement, proper nutrition and healthier workplaces are key to reducing the risks of prolonged sitting
By Aisha Al Kaabi, Ahmed Abu Al-Futuh5 min read
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As time spent in front of computer screens continues to increase, experts stress that exercising after work, while important, does not fully offset the effects of prolonged inactivity. They emphasise the need to combine regular movement with a balanced diet and create work environments that prioritise employee wellbeing. Image used for illustrative purpose.
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