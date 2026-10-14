UAE job offer: How long do you have to enter the country after your work permit is issued?
From entry permit validity to Emirates ID and residency procedures, here’s what you need to know before planning your move to the UAEHuda Tabrez
2 min read
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An entry permit, also commonly referred to as an ‘entry visa’, is a temporary permit, which allows an individual to legally enter the UAE, in order to complete his or her residency and recruitment procedures. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Felicity Tai/Pexels
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