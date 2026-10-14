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UAE job offer: How long do you have to enter the country after your work permit is issued?

From entry permit validity to Emirates ID and residency procedures, here’s what you need to know before planning your move to the UAE

Huda Tabrez

Published: 14 October 2026, 13:29 (UAE) 2 min read Share