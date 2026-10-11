Dubai's SME Learning Hub: Access free business courses, templates and tools for entrepreneurs
Powered by Dubai Founders HQ and the Department of Economy and Tourism, the platform offers AI-supported courses on starting, funding, growing and scaling a business in Dubai. Here's how to access it
Dubai: Are you a small or medium business (SME) owner in Dubai, and wondering how you could skill up quickly and cost-effectively?
Look into the SME Learning Hub – a platform that helps you learn new skills and grow your business, without paying a Dirham.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What is the SME Learning Hub?
A dedicated platform designed to help entrepreneurs and small business owners build sustainable, future-ready ventures, the SME Learning Hub is powered by Dubai Founders HQ (DFHQ) – an initiative by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) that supports founders with learning, networking and growth opportunities.
The Hub offers artificial intelligence or AI-supported lessons, expert insights and practical resources tailored to Dubai’s business landscape. Its objective is to support users at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey, from launching an idea to expanding their operations.
How do I access the SME Learning Hub?
You can visit the SME Learning Hub via the DET’s website: dubaidet.gov.ae/en/training-and-education/sme-learning-hub.
What does the SME Learning Hub offer?
There are two primary ways to leverage the SME Learning Hub – through its Learn or Resources sections.
Learn
This is where you can access dozens of online courses, designed to strengthen your skills and grow your business. Learn how to validate ideas, attract funding, manage operations and plan for long-term success – all at your own pace.
Each course is offered online, and features a series of videos, ranging in length from 30 minutes to an hour. While some courses are accessible only in English, others are available in English and Arabic. All courses are free.
Here are the categories and some course examples listed in the SME Learning Hub’s Learn catalogue:
Starting your business
- Introduction to Entrepreneurship
- Legal Essentials for Dubai Entrepreneurs
- Mastering Business Models and Pricing for Growth
- Managing Key Stakeholder Relationships
Validating your idea
- Creating a Winning Business Plan
- Building a Business Model Canvas
- Achieving Product-Market Fit in Dubai
- Build your Minimum Viable Product
Growing your business
- Scaleup Mindset Essentials
- Build Financial Strategies for Growth
- Ensuring Fair Trade and Consumer Protection in Dubai
- Optimise Your Funnel to Maximise Sales
Funding your venture
- Understanding Dubai’s Funding Landscape
- Planning your Business Finances
- Master your Pitch
- How to Make your Business Investible
Scaling and expansion
- Scale your Operations
- Navigating Acquisitions in Dubai
- Scaling your Product
Resources
Aside from courses, the SME Learning Hub provides a wide range of practical resources to help entrepreneurs and small business owners make informed decisions.
From ready-to-use templates and detailed guides to podcasts and digital tools, each resource is designed to support business growth and improve everyday operations.
Here are some examples of resources available for free, for business owners or budding entrepreneurs:
- Business Plan Template: An easy-to-use template that gives aspiring entrepreneurs a structured outline for creating a comprehensive business plan.
- Scaling Your Product as Your Business Grows: A guide that helps you learn how to scale your startup, by structuring strong product teams, strengthening innovation, and building systems that support long-term growth.
- Acquisition Preparation Toolkit: A practical toolkit that helps you assess readiness, source targets, run diligence, plan integration and grow with confidence.
- Growth Metrics Dashboard Template: Build a clear, practical dashboard to track the metrics that matter, and measure your business growth accurately in Dubai’s fast-moving market.
- Legal Checklist: A checklist that ensures all legal requirements are met when creating contracts and agreements in the emirate.