UAE Guide

Dubai's 2026 Michelin Guide includes 122 restaurants, from the city's most acclaimed fine-dining establishments to neighbourhood restaurants recognised for good food and value.

Dubai: The fifth edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai, announced on October 6, 2026, features 122 restaurants across five categories: Three Michelin Stars, Two Michelin Stars, One Michelin Star, Bib Gourmand and Michelin Selected.

The 2026 selection includes 20 Michelin-starred restaurants, 22 Bib Gourmand establishments and 80 Michelin Selected restaurants. Two restaurants have received their first Michelin star, one has been promoted to two stars, four have joined the Bib Gourmand category and 13 have been newly added to the Michelin Selected list.

What do Michelin's different categories mean?

Three Michelin Stars is the guide's highest distinction. It recognises exceptional cuisine that Michelin considers worth a special journey.

Two Michelin Stars signifies excellent cooking that is worth a detour. Restaurants in this category demonstrate considerable technical skill and refinement.

One Michelin Star recognises high-quality cooking that is worth a stop. It is awarded to restaurants that consistently deliver accomplished food.

Michelin inspectors assess restaurants using five criteria: the quality of ingredients, harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality expressed through the cuisine and consistency across the menu and over time.

The stars are awarded to restaurants, not individual chefs. They are also not based simply on luxurious interiors, expensive ingredients or formal service.

Bib Gourmand is a separate Michelin distinction recognising restaurants that serve good-quality food at good value. It is not a Michelin star or a lower level of the star system. Michelin considers local dining costs when assessing value, rather than applying one worldwide price limit.

Michelin Selected means a restaurant has been evaluated by Michelin's inspectors and recommended for its cooking. These restaurants do not hold a Michelin star or Bib Gourmand distinction. The category includes a wide variety of cuisines, dining formats and price points.

What is new in the 2026 Dubai guide?

One of the most significant developments is the promotion of Orfali Bros to Two Michelin Stars. The restaurant joins Il Ristorante–Niko Romito, Row on 45 and STAY by Yannick Alléno in the two-star category.

Two restaurants have earned their first Michelin star: Birch and KIGO. Birch is recognised for its modern cuisine, while KIGO adds another Japanese dining establishment to Dubai's starred selection.

At the highest level, FZN by Björn Frantzén and Trèsind Studio retain their Three Michelin Stars.

The Bib Gourmand category welcomes four restaurants: Middle Child, S.E.A Bistrot, Three Bros and YUBI Dubai.

There are also 13 new additions to the MICHELIN Selected category, including Ramen Hisa, Barrafina Dubai, Carbone Dubai and China Tang Dubai.

Three Michelin Stars: 2 restaurants

Dubai has two restaurants holding Michelin's highest distinction in the 2026 guide.

FZN by Björn Frantzén retains its Three Michelin Stars. The restaurant is recognised for its modern cuisine.

Trèsind Studio also retains Three Michelin Stars for its Indian cuisine.

Both maintained the recognition by Michelin in 2026, awarded previously.

Two Michelin Stars: 4 restaurants

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Four Dubai restaurants hold Two Michelin Stars in the 2026 selection.

Il Ristorante–Niko Romito, Row on 45 and STAY by Yannick Alléno retain their two-star distinctions.

Orfali Bros is promoted to Two Michelin Stars, making it the only restaurant in this category marked as promoted in the 2026 list.

One Michelin Star: 14 restaurants

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The 2026 guide includes 14 restaurants with One Michelin Star. The two new recipients are Birch and KIGO, both awarded their first star.

The other 12 restaurants retain their existing recognition. They are 11 Woodfire, Al Muntaha, avatāra, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Hakkasan, Hōseki, Jamavar, Manāo, moonrise, Ossiano, Smoked Room and Tasca by José Avillez.

Bib Gourmand: 22 restaurants

The Bib Gourmand category recognises restaurants where inspectors find a combination of good food with good value. These establishments may offer more casual dining experiences, but they are assessed for the quality of what they serve.

Four restaurants received new Bib Gourmand distinctions in 2026.

Middle Child joins the category. Michelin describes it as a relaxed bistro and deli offering generous Italian dishes, with cookbooks contributing to the restaurant's character.

S.E.A Bistrot is another new recipient, alongside Three Bros, which Michelin categorises as Mediterranean, and YUBI Dubai.

The complete list of 22 Bib Gourmand restaurants is:

21 Grams, 3Fils, Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant, Bait Maryam, Berenjak, DUO Gastrobar – Creek Harbour, DUO Gastrobar – Dubai Hills, Goldfish, Harummanis, Hawkerboi, Khadak, Kinoya, Konjiki Hototogisu, Middle Child, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki – Dar Wasl, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki – Dubai Hills, Revelry, S.E.A Bistrot, Shabestan, Sufret Maryam, Three Bros and YUBI Dubai.

Michelin Selected: 80 restaurants

This is the largest category of Dubai's 2026 guide. A restaurant has earned a place in this category because inspectors recommend its cooking. However, it has not been awarded a Michelin star or Bib Gourmand distinction.

The category covers a broad range of restaurants, including international outlets, established fine-dining names, specialist kitchens and more casual concepts.

Thirteen restaurants are newly included in the 2026 Michelin Selected category. They are Barrafina Dubai, Carbone Dubai, China Tang Dubai, Kasumigaseki, KEN by Kamatsuda, Maison Dali, Nazaara, Ramen Hisa, Revolver Dubai, Rialto, Shinobi, Tezukuri and Window.

Among the new additions is Ramen Hisa, associated with Japanese chef Hisao Ueda.

The complete list of 80 Michelin Selected restaurants is:

Akira Back, Al-Fanar, Amazónico, Ariana's Persian Kitchen, Armani Hashi, At.Mosphere, Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Avli by tashas, Barrafina Dubai, Brasserie Frantzén, Brasserie Boulud, Bordo Mavi, Bâoli, Carbone Dubai, Carnival by Trèsind, CÉ LA VI, Chic Nonna, China Tang Dubai, Cinque, City Social, Clap and Coya, Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Fi'lia, Gerbou, Hutong, Ibn Albahr, Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai, Indego by Vineet, JARA by Martín Berasategui, Josette, Jun's, Kasumigaseki, KEN by Kamatsuda, L’Olivo at Al Mahara, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Late Eatery, Leña Dubai, Little Miss India, LOWE, La Petite Maison (LPM), Maison Dali, Masti, Maya Bay, Mimi Mei Fair, estiatorio Milos, Mina Brasserie, Mott 32, Nazaara, Netsu by Ross Shonhan, Ninive, Nobu, Pierchic, Pierre's TT, Ramen Hisa, Revolver Dubai, Rhodes W1, Rialto, Riviera by Jean Imbert, Rockfish, Ronin, RSVP, Rüya, Sea Fu, Sexy Fish, Shang Palace, Shinobi, Siraj, TakaHisa, Tang Town, TERO – Unconventional Omakase, Tezukuri, The Artisan, The Guild, The Spaniel, Trèsind, Window, XU Dubai and Zuma.

What does the 2026 selection tell us about Dubai's dining scene?

The guide reflects the eclectic range of restaurants now recognised in Dubai, from internationally established fine-dining names to smaller, specialist establishments.

Its starred categories include Japanese, Indian and modern cooking, while Bib Gourmand brings attention to Balkan, South East Asian, and Arabic cuisine.

The Selected category broadens that range further. It includes Italian, Chinese, European and unique approaches to contemporary cooking.

From kaiseki and Scotch eggs topped with caviar to Beef Wellington, the Michelin Guide Dubai 2026 is a window into the city's extraordinary culinary range. Dubai’s restaurants offer something for everyone, from the gourmet to the gourmand.

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Anupa Kurian is a Dubai-based senior editor and writer with nearly 28 years in journalism. She has been a food editor. Anupa writes across gastronomy, culture, health, environment and the people who make a city what it is, drawn to stories that reveal themselves in the details.