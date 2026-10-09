Dubai shared housing permit 2026: Who needs one, how to apply and what documents are required

Dubai shared housing permit 2026: Who needs one, how to appl...

UAE Guide

The permit is mandatory before any tenancy contract can be issued. Valid for one year and renewable, it must be obtained through an accredited consultancy via buildindubai.gov.ae

Any shared housing arrangement can only be made after you obtain a permit – so it’s vital to ensure you apply for this important document. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s new shared housing regulations are in effect, and existing property owners have been granted a full year, from September 8, 2026, to regularise their status.

Any shared housing arrangement can only be made after you obtain a permit – so it’s vital to ensure you apply for this important document.

Here’s how to do so, along with eligibility and document requirements:

What is the new shared housing law?

With Law No. (4) of 2026 Regulating the Occupancy and Management of Shared Housing in the Emirate of Dubai, which came into effect on September 8, 2026, the city aims to establish a clear and integrated framework for shared housing by setting the necessary standards and requirements for the balanced use of spaces and facilities.

The Law seeks to reduce overcrowding and congestion, establish the rights and responsibilities of owners and occupants, and strengthen compliance with public health and safety requirements.

Shared accommodation is permitted only in certain areas of Dubai. Check out the official zoning map, and read about Dubai Municipality’s guidelines around the new legislation.

Who needs a shared housing permit, and why?

Legal experts have clarified that homeowners, real estate agencies and property management companies must obtain a shared housing permit. This document ensures that their housing unit meets the compliance standards and technical requirements specified under the new law.

If your permit has been approved, it means your unit has complied with the following:

Approved planning and building regulations.

Public health and safety requirements.

The maximum number of permitted occupants per unit.

The minimum space allocated per occupant.

The shared services and facilities that must be available within the unit.

How to apply for a shared housing permit

Follow these steps to apply for a shared housing permit and legally continue providing shared accommodations in your property or building.

Step 1: Check if your property is in an approved area

The Dubai Municipality has listed more than 44 approved locations in the emirate, where shared accommodation is either fully or partially permitted. View the map and ensure your property is in a designated location, before continuing.

Step 2: Select a category

Dubai Municipality’s newly issued Planning and Building Requirements Guide for Shared Housing and Permitted Areas mandates that each existing property or building must be allocated to one category of shared housing – either individual accommodation or family accommodation. You cannot have both categories in the same property.

Step 3: Ensure your property meets the space requirement

According to the new law, the accommodation must comply with certain minimum space standards:

The property must provide a minimum of five square metres of bedroom space per person, for individuals.

For family accommodation, a separate bedroom for each family must be provided, with an en-suite bathroom.

Kitchen space must measure at least one square metre for each occupant of the unit.

When it comes to three-piece bathrooms (with a washbasin, toilet and shower), at least one bathroom must be provided for every four occupants, in both individual and family housing.

In the case of individual accommodations, if the bathroom has a separate toilet and shower, at least one toilet must be provided for every four occupants, and one shower for every six occupants.

Step 4: Gather documents

You will require several documents to apply for the permit, according to the Build in Dubai platform, the Dubai Municipality’s unified digital platform that manages all construction, urban planning and building permit processes in the emirate. Documents include:

Proof of ownership, such as a title deed.

Unit and building details, such as the Makani number, area in which it is located, and property type.

Approved architectural floor plan, showing the number of rooms, exact room dimensions, and bathrooms.

Occupancy data, including expected number of residents, category of occupants (either family or individual housing), and occupancy rates.

Safety and compliance certifications, if applicable, including approval for fire alarms, and confirmation of sanitary, ventilation, electrical capacity and environmental requirements.

Step 5: Apply for the shared housing permit

Once you are confident you have met all the conditions, property owners can obtain a permit for shared housing. The permit applies to both new and existing buildings or villas that need to be modified.

In order to apply, you can contact an accredited engineering consultancy office, through the Build in Dubai platform.

The engineering consultants are all trained to ascertain compliance and issue shared housing permits.

Find an engineering consultancy office by following these steps:

Visit Build in Dubai’s platform at buildindubai.gov.ae and log in with your UAE PASS.

Navigate to ‘Find Consultants & Contractors’ in the menu bar.

Select a conveniently located consultancy office, and proceed with booking an appointment by calling their office.

On the appointment date, visit the office in person and complete the formalities, of submitting your documents and filling the application form. A consultant will guide you through the process. The fee for the permit depends on the property size, category, and consultancy charges.

If your permit is approved, you will receive the shared housing permit, which is a mandatory document required by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) for allowing tenancy contracts to be issued to new occupants in your property.

The permit is valid for one year, and applicants can request for a two-year permit, if needed. The permit can be renewed.