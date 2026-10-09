Dubai RTA’s new QR ticket: How to ride the Metro, bus or tram using a QR code

Dubai RTA’s new QR ticket: How to ride the Metro, bus or tra...

UAE Guide

Buy single-trip tickets or day passes through nol Pay and S’hail apps, with fares starting from AED 6 and tickets valid for 90 days before use

The QR ticket is a digital alternative to the red ticket, which allows you to buy a ticket for a single ride, or a one-day pass, in order to use Dubai’s Metro, bus or tram. It is available through RTA’s ‘nol Pay’ and ‘S’hail’ apps, both of which are available for Apple and Android devices.

Dubai: Taking the bus just for one time or for a day? While normally commuters would need to buy a ‘red ticket’ to use public transport, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has now launched a QR ticket, which you can scan and use the Metro, bus or tram.

Here’s all you need to know.

What is the QR ticket?

The QR ticket is a digital alternative to the red ticket, which allows you to buy a ticket for a single ride, or a one-day pass, in order to use Dubai’s Metro, bus or tram. It is available through RTA’s ‘nol Pay’ and ‘S’hail’ apps, both of which are available for Apple and Android devices.

How can I get a QR ticket?

Go to the nol pay or S’hail app.

Select ‘Purchase QR ticket’.

Select the type of ticket you wish to purchase – single trip or day pass.

Make the payment using Apple Pay or your debit or credit card.

Once you have purchased the QR ticket, you don’t necessarily need to use it immediately. The ticket is valid for 90 days, which means you can use it at any point during this time.

How to use the QR ticket

On the bus, open your nol QR ticket in the nol Pay or S'hail app. Hold your phone over the red nol reader near the bus entrance, with the screen facing up, until your ticket is validated.

If you are using it at the Metro or tram, open your digital nol QR ticket in the nol Pay or S'hail app, then hold your phone with the QR code facing the reader on the entry gate. Keep it steady until the gate validates your ticket.

How much does it cost?

RTA’s public transport map is divided into seven zones and the cost of the ticket will depend on how many zones you will be covering in your journey.

RTA's zone map

Regular ticket

Single zone – AED 6

Two adjacent zones – AED 8

All zones – AED 10.50

Gold ticket

Single zone – AED 10

Two adjacent zones – AED 14

All zones – AED 19

Daily pass

(Once used, is valid until the end of the day’s operational hours.)

Regular – AED 22