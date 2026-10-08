How to file a complaint with Dubai Police's new Pulse Room, and what happens after you do

How to file a complaint with Dubai Police's new Pulse Room, ...

UAE Guide

The 04 platform routes your complaint to specialists who track, coordinate and resolve it within approved timeframes. Here's the three-step submission process and seven quality standards applied before closure

In the facility, special attention is provided to complaints submitted through Dubai Government’s 04 platform. Picture credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: Your complaints to Dubai Police are going to receive a quicker response, thanks to its newly launched Pulse Room.

What exactly is this new unit, and how does it impact you? Read on to learn more.

What is the Pulse Room?

On October 1, the Dubai Police completed inspections of the newly established Pulse Room – a dedicated unit that ensures rapid response times, and effective handling of customer complaints.

The initiative supports Dubai Government's directives to handle customer complaints to the highest standard of quality, while providing comprehensive data and analysis to support decisions, and ensure the process is completed professionally.

How does the complaint resolution process work?

In the facility, special attention is provided to complaints submitted through Dubai Government’s 04 platform – a unified portal that lets you submit complaints and suggestions to over 40 government entities in under two minutes. Every complaint that is submitted is assigned, addressed, and tracked, until it is met with a resolution.

According to Dubai Police, here’s what happens once you submit your complaint on the 04 platform:

The specialist receives the complaint and provides an immediate response, indicating it has been received and is being processed.

The specialist coordinates with the relevant entity and verifies the complaint.

The cause of the issue is identified, and the specialist works to resolve and bring the matter to a fair conclusion.

The customer is informed about the resolution within the specified timeframe.

Customer satisfaction with the outcome is verified.

Who works in the Pulse Room?

The Room is staffed by specialists in handling customer complaints. Their primary role is to communicate with relevant entities across various general and subsidiary departments, police stations, as well as with the complainant – all within a professional framework, to a high standard of customer service.

There are three types of teams handling complaints:

Complaints Transfer Team: This team is the first to respond to the complainant. Tasks include:

Receiving complaints.

Conducting an initial study.

Identifying the competent entity, and transferring the complaint to it.

The team also handles simple cases, registers complaints, conducts a preliminary study to classify them, and identifies the competent entity for transfer or immediate processing.

Complaints Follow-up Team: This team follows up on complaints with relevant entities and coordinates to complete processing within approved timeframes. Tasks include:

Preparing correspondence and issuing official letters when needed.

Ensuring the entity understands the subject of the customer's complaint.

Following up on the action taken and the preliminary outcome.

Following up on entity responses and delayed or incomplete cases.

Providing the customer with clear updates while processing continues.

Complaints Closure Team: This team oversees studying the entity's response and verifying the action taken, ensuring the issue raised in the complaint has been addressed and quality standards have been met before final closure. Tasks include:

Verifying that the response addresses the complaint.

Assessing the logic of the response and accuracy of information.

Reviewing the action taken and the cause of the problem.

Ensuring compliance within the processing timeframe.

Closing the complaint.

Surveying customer satisfaction.

What standards are applied in the Pulse Room?

The Dubai Police has established seven quality standards that must be applied before closing a complaint:

The response is directly linked to the complaint and addresses the issue raised.

The response is logical, clear, and based on facts.

The action taken is clarified by explaining the procedures implemented to resolve the complaint.

The response is accurate, with verified information and procedures.

The root cause of the complaint is identified wherever possible.

The processing time is adhered to, ensuring the complaint is completed within the specified timeframe.

Customer satisfaction with the resolution and outcome is verified.

How do I file a complaint to the Pulse Room?

In order to log a complaint, head to the Dubai Government’s 04 platform. Learn about it here.

The process to submit your complaint takes just three steps, and can be completed in under two minutes. Follow these steps:

Visit the platform’s website: 04.gov.ae.

Navigate to ‘Platform Services’ on the menu bar and select one of the categories: Suggestions, Complaints, Comments, Surveys, Polls, Discussions.

A form will open, requiring you to fill in the following information:

Details of the suggestion, complaint or comment. You also have the option of recording a voice note instead of entering text. If you are submitting a complaint, you have the option to suggest a solution as well.

Select the entity that is related to your feedback.

Enter your mobile number.

Upload any files or documents that support or add value to your feedback. This step is optional. Click ‘Verify’.

Once you have completed the process, you will receive a reference number that will allow you to track your case and submit any follow-up enquiries.

Apart from online enquiries and comments, the platform also supports submissions via its WhatsApp Business account. Add the number 600 500055 as a contact on your own WhatsApp, and message the number directly to provide your feedback.