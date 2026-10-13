Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation of UAE Healthcare Leadership Development Program for 100 Emirati Leaders
Programme equips Emirati healthcare professionals with leadership skills through international academic and practical trainingEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, attended the graduation ceremony for participants in the UAE Healthcare Leadership Development Program for 100 Emirati Leaders, launched by American Hospital Dubai in partnership with Harvard Business Impact.
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