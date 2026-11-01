Dubai launches Yumnak to integrate health, housing, transport and social services for senior citizens

City Makers initiative brings services from six entities together through a single contact number, shaped by direct feedback from senior citizens in Dubai.

The Yumnak initiative was launched at Emirates Towers in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; His Excellency Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.