Higher autism risk in children: Wildfire smoke exposure during pregnancy link
Every 0.75-microgram-per-cubic-meter increase in the average concentration of wildfire-related fine particles during pregnancy was associated with a 30% higher risk of a child's autism diagnosis by age 8, the researchers found.Reuters
2 min read
Share
More toxic than normal air pollution, wildfire smoke can linger in the air for weeks and travel thousands of miles. Particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and contribute to inflammation throughout the body. (Photo by Anna Hecker on Unsplash)
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: