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Higher autism risk in children: Wildfire smoke exposure during pregnancy link

Every 0.75-microgram-per-cubic-meter increase in the average concentration of wildfire-related fine particles during pregnancy was associated with a 30% higher risk of a child's autism diagnosis by age 8, the researchers found.

Reuters

Published: 29 October 2026, 16:05 (UAE) 2 min read Share