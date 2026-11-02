Dubai doctors halt infant’s severe epileptic seizures within 30 minutes

Experimental ABS-1230 treatment accessed through collaboration between Emirates Drug Establishment, DHA and King’s College Hospital London – Dubai

Adnan received his first dose of ABS-1230 on 14 September 2026. According to the treating medical team, his seizures stopped within half an hour. He was discharged from hospital on 21 September 2026. The hospital confirmed that no clinical seizures had been observed during follow-up assessments up to 11 October 2026, with the child also showing progress in growth and development. The hospital has also confirmed that he continues to remain seizure-free. According to data from the treatment’s developer, Adnan is the youngest patient in the world to receive ABS-1230 and only the second infant worldwide to be given the experimental medication.