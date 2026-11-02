UAE’s MoHAP raises awareness of respiratory syncytial virus and seasonal prevention
The Ministry of Health and Prevention highlights how RSV spreads, who may be more vulnerable to severe illness, and recommended preventive measuresEmirates247
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In information shared through the campaign, MoHAP describes RSV as a common and contagious respiratory virus that can cause mild symptoms or severe illness. The ministry highlights infants and older adults as groups particularly at risk of severe illness.
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