Home Health UAE’s MoHAP raises awareness of respiratory syncytial virus and seasonal prevention

UAE’s MoHAP raises awareness of respiratory syncytial virus and seasonal prevention

The Ministry of Health and Prevention highlights how RSV spreads, who may be more vulnerable to severe illness, and recommended preventive measures

Emirates247

Published: 2 November 2026, 14:34 (UAE) Updated: 2 November 2026, 15:01 (UAE) 1 min read Share