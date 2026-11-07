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US FDA probes tumour risk tied to Novartis gene therapy

The Swiss drugmaker Novartis earlier in the day disclosed two cases in which tumours in children showed evidence of being linked to its gene therapy drug

Reuters

Published: 7 November 2026, 09:24 (UAE) Updated: 7 November 2026, 09:43 (UAE) 2 min read Share