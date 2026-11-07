US FDA probes tumour risk tied to Novartis gene therapy
The Swiss drugmaker Novartis earlier in the day disclosed two cases in which tumours in children showed evidence of being linked to its gene therapy drugReuters
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Novartis said that it had received nine reports overall of tumours in patients previously treated with Zolgensma since the therapy was first approved in 2019. The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis for illustrative purposes. (Reuters)
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