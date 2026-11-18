Evidence mounts that exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals starts before birth: UNEP-WHO report
These chemicals, which can interfere with the body’s hormones, have been detected in blood, breast milk, and cord bloodWAM
2 min read
Share
Early exposure, sometimes before babies are born, can cause hormone disruption that can have lasting effects on brain development, growth, and reproductive health. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: