Home Health Evidence mounts that exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals starts before birth: UNEP-WHO report

Evidence mounts that exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals starts before birth: UNEP-WHO report

These chemicals, which can interfere with the body’s hormones, have been detected in blood, breast milk, and cord blood

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Published: 18 November 2026, 03:30 (UAE) 2 min read Share