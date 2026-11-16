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    Health

    10 warning signs in teenagers that may point to hidden psychological disorders

    Specialists say changes in mood, behaviour, sleep, appetite and academic performance should not always be dismissed as normal adolescent rebellion

    By Emad El-Din Khalil7 min read
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    The concern is that a teenager may appear well to others and continue studying and carrying out daily activities while concealing difficulties that those around them do not notice. Understanding changes in behaviour and responding appropriately is therefore important. Unsplash picture used for illustrative purpose.

    The concern is that a teenager may appear well to others and continue studying and carrying out daily activities while concealing difficulties that those around them do not notice. Understanding changes in behaviour and responding appropriately is therefore important. Unsplash picture used for illustrative purpose.

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