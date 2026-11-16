10 warning signs in teenagers that may point to hidden psychological disorders
Specialists say changes in mood, behaviour, sleep, appetite and academic performance should not always be dismissed as normal adolescent rebellion
By Emad El-Din Khalil7 min read
Share
The concern is that a teenager may appear well to others and continue studying and carrying out daily activities while concealing difficulties that those around them do not notice. Understanding changes in behaviour and responding appropriately is therefore important. Unsplash picture used for illustrative purpose.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: