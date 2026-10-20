Mohammed bin Rashid’s message: The Gulf is greater than its differences
More than a reminder of historical and social ties, Sheikh Mohammed's message is an invitation to look ahead and recognise what the Gulf can achieve when its capabilities complement one another and its ambitions convergeAbdul Hamid Ahmad
4 min read
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When Sheikh Mohammed says that bringing together the Gulf’s ambitions, wealth and determination can turn the impossible into projects yet to be launched, he is pointing to opportunities that can be multiplied through cooperation.
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