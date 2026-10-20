Home Opinion Mohammed bin Rashid’s message: The Gulf is greater than its differences

Mohammed bin Rashid’s message: The Gulf is greater than its differences

More than a reminder of historical and social ties, Sheikh Mohammed's message is an invitation to look ahead and recognise what the Gulf can achieve when its capabilities complement one another and its ambitions converge

Abdul Hamid Ahmad

Published: 20 October 2026, 08:18 (UAE) Updated: 20 October 2026, 08:56 (UAE) 4 min read Share