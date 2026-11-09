Sharjah International Book Fair: From a flat to a global literary event

How a modest book fair grew into a global celebration of books, ideas and culture

File picture of the Sharjah International Book Fair at Expo Centre Sharjah. The fair has grown into a major international cultural institution and one of the most important annual gatherings for publishers, authors and readers. Its 45th edition has attracted more than 3,000 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, a remarkable contrast with the small exhibition held in the club’s library nearly half a century ago.