How water cooperation can chart a new course for diplomacy
Whether we are discussing food systems, energy transformation, climate mitigation, economic development or technological innovation, water seems to be the invisible yet critical thread underpinning every conversation.
By Abdulla Balalaa5 min read
Share
Whether we are discussing food systems, energy transformation, climate mitigation, economic development or technological innovation, water seems to be the invisible yet critical thread underpinning every conversation. (Representational image: Jacek Dylag/Unsplash)
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: