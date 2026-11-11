Home Opinion How water cooperation can chart a new course for diplomacy

How water cooperation can chart a new course for diplomacy

Whether we are discussing food systems, energy transformation, climate mitigation, economic development or technological innovation, water seems to be the invisible yet critical thread underpinning every conversation.

By Abdulla Balalaa Published: 11 November 2026, 13:59 (UAE) Updated: 11 November 2026, 14:12 (UAE) 5 min read Share