Book signings: Between the human touch and commercial interests

Book signings can bring authors and readers together, but popularity and publicity are no substitute for literary merit

At the Sharjah International Book Fair, as at book fairs elsewhere, signing sessions have become part of the daily scene. Schedules are crowded, special areas and platforms are set aside, and authors sit behind tables waiting for readers. Some draw long queues; others struggle to attract even a handful of visitors. Publishers actively organise and publicise these events, hoping to draw attention to their latest releases and bring more customers to their stands. Picture used for illustrative purpose.