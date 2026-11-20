GTA 6 is on your doorstep. What are you going to do?

The debate over Grand Theft Auto VI goes beyond gaming, raising questions about violence, values and the influence of entertainment on society.

A man plays the new video game Grand Theft Auto VI in his apartment in Paris. Today's entertainment industry can now create interactive worlds in which the boundaries between watching and participating become increasingly blurred, as do those between behaviour people reject in real life and actions they enjoy performing in a virtual setting. (AP)