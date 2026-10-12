Dubai businesses commit to adopting Agentic AI under Dubai Chambers initiative

Technology

Eleven leading companies have pledged to integrate Agentic AI into their operations as part of Dubai's private sector transformation programme

Dubai: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and with the support of Dubai Chambers, 11 Dubai-based companies representing a range of sectors have pledged to integrate Agentic AI technologies into their operations.

The pledge reflects the private sector's commitment to advancing the adoption of Agentic AI under Dubai's private sector Agentic AI transformation programme, launched in May this year by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Overseen by Dubai Chambers, the programme aims to enable businesses to harness the potential of these advanced technologies.

The companies that signed the pledge launched by Dubai Chambers are Emirates, DP World, AW Rostamani Group, Al Ansari Exchange, Dubai Islamic Bank, Kitopi, Dutco Group, Aster DM Healthcare, Innovo, Independent Food Company and HSA Group.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Agentic AI represents a new phase in the evolution of business models, offering significant opportunities for companies to transform their operations, improve service quality and make faster, more informed decisions. These capabilities can drive greater operational efficiency, productivity and innovation. Agentic AI also provides businesses with a strategic tool to support growth, adapt to rapid changes in the global business environment, turn challenges into opportunities for expansion and create sustainable value.”

He added: “The pledge reflects growing recognition among businesses that Agentic AI is no longer a technology of the future, but an essential driver of efficiency, innovation and competitiveness. Its adoption will also enable companies to develop more agile operating models that can respond effectively to evolving business needs.”

The pledge marks a practical step in enabling companies to move beyond exploring the potential of Agentic AI and towards adopting intelligent solutions across their operations, including service development, internal processes and decision-making. The goal is to enhance productivity and operational efficiency while encouraging investment in technologies that support long-term growth and help businesses respond to rapidly changing market conditions.

The participation of companies from diverse sectors reflects growing interest in adopting advanced technologies and reinforces collaboration between Dubai Chambers and the private sector to accelerate digital transformation. The initiative also contributes to creating a more innovative business environment that leverages technology to generate new economic opportunities and strengthen Dubai's global competitiveness.

Dubai's private sector Agentic AI transformation programme includes specialised training tracks recently launched by Dubai Chambers to support the adoption of these technologies. The training aims to equip more than 14,000 companies represented by Dubai Chamber of Commerce's Business Groups and Business Councils with the knowledge and capabilities needed to integrate Agentic AI into their administrative and operational activities.

The programme also includes the establishment of specialised incubators for Agentic AI companies, alongside initiatives to support the development and adoption of Agentic AI solutions. Other focus areas include developing young talent, expanding access to funding, facilitating knowledge sharing and strengthening capabilities across Dubai's business community.